Hugh Jackman sings Karaoke with Neil Diamond ahead of new film

Hugh Jackman wasn’t about to miss the chance to sing with a music legend.

The 57-year-old actor stars in the upcoming film Song Sung Blue as Mike Sardina, one half of a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Jackman spent time with Diamond, 84, and even joined him for a karaoke session.

Speaking with People magazine at the New York City premiere of Song Sung Blue on December 11, Jackman recalled the unforgettable moment.

“So when you go to Neil's place for dinner, and he says, ‘Do you wanna do karaoke?’ 100% you say yes,” he joked.

Jackman said there were only two rules for such a moment. “You make sure your phone is charged and someone is videoing that,” he added.

The actor shared a glimpse of the night on Instagram in October, posting a photo of himself and Diamond holding microphones. “What a day!!” Jackman wrote. “So special to spend time, to share, laugh and to sing karaoke!”

Even after filming wrapped, Jackman and costar Kate Hudson have continued celebrating Diamond’s music. Earlier this month, the duo surprised fans at a New York City pub, performing “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Crunchy Granola Suite” and “Sweet Caroline,” with Jackman even jumping on the bar to hype the crowd.

At the premiere, Jackman and Hudson joked about going on tour together. “We're signed,” Jackman teased.

Hudson played along, saying she’d do it — but only “under coercion.”

Song Sung Blue hits theaters December 25.