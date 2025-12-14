Justin Theroux shares what it was like working with Meryl Streep

Justin Theroux says working with Meryl Streep is an experience every actor dreams of.

The 54-year-old actor recently joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and filmed scenes with Streep, 76, who is reprising her iconic role from the 2006 fashion hit.

Theroux opened up about the experience while speaking with People magazine at the season 2 premiere of Fallout in Los Angeles on December 8.

“Oh my God. I think she was nervous to work with me, but I tried to…” Theroux joked, before adding, “No, she was fabulous.”

He went on to praise the Oscar-winning actress, saying, “It goes without saying she’s a professional, but after a few minutes of nerves, you immediately realise, ‘Oh, she’s just a really quality actress that I’m getting to work with.’ That was really thrilling.”

In October, Theroux shared photos on Instagram from Italy, where he filmed scenes for the sequel alongside wife Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The images also featured cast members Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, B.J. Novak and Simone Ashley.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Theroux will also appear in the upcoming second season of Prime Video’s hit post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17.