Rowan Atkinson opens up about 'speech impediment' problem

Rowan Atkinson's Man vs. Baby is now streaming on Netflix

Rowan Atkinson has admitted to having a problem with his speech.

The 70-year-old, who is widely known for his iconic character Mr. Bean, did not wanted to be an actor initially.

The actor holds a degree in electrical engineering and later he did PhD from Oxford university, which is when he discovered his love for performing arts.

What many people might not know that the famous Hollywood actor has been dealing with speech impediment throughout his life.

But he has noticed that it bothers him less when he is on stage and performing some character.

According to Rowan, when he acts as himself, the stammering appears to happen more. This also became one of the reasons that he pursued acting.

Not just that, the stammering problem is also one of the reasons Rowan avoids giving interviews.

The Blackadder actor told The Mirror, "It comes and goes. It depends on my nerves, but it can be a problem.”

He confessed, "I find that when I play a character other than myself, the stammering disappears. That may have been some of my inspiration for pursuing the career that I did."

Work wise, Atkinson has just returned for a Netflix miniseries titled Man vs. Baby following the success of Man vs. Bee that released in 2022.