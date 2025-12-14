Selena Gomez gushes over Amanda Seyfried’s ‘insane’ performance in new film

Selena Gomez is really impressed by Amanda Seyfried’s performance in her upcoming movie, titled The Testament of Ann Lee.

Before the limited theatrical debut of the new movie a special screening was organised in Los Angeles with celebrities including Gomez, 33, attending the major event on Friday, December 12.

The following day, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram stories to express her admiration for the 40-year-old actress.

“Have to say, this was one of the most beautiful films I’ve seen in a while…such insane performances, congratulations to the whole team [finger pointing upwards emoji],” she wrote over a photo captured inside the cinema with the movie’s name flashing on the big screen.

In the next slide the Calm Down songstress added an image of herself posing with Seyfried.

“Too many to chose [choose] from but Amanda you were brilliant in this one [loved up emoji],” Gomez captioned it, giving her stamp of approval.

The latest event hyped up the movie's much anticipated film release, following its successful world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2025.

The Testament of Ann Lee will be released for a limited US theatrical window on Christmas Day 2025 and in the UK will release in February 2026.

The Mona Fastvold-directed film portrays the life of Shaker founder Ann Lee and features reimagined Shaker hymns.