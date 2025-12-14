Timothee Chalamet buys expensive gift as Christmas present for freinds

Timothee Chalamet to feature in 'Dune 3' along with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson

Timothee Chalamet has allegedly bought an expensive present for his friends on his recent trip to London.

The Wonka star made a lavish trip to London where he reportedly spent over £3,000 on chocolates.

According to the sources, the Dune actor went to luxurious Harrods department store, where he splurged a hefty amount of money on boxed chocolates from renowned creators, Venchi.

An insider claimed that Chalamet loves chocolate a lot and he wanted to buy as many as possible.

"Timothee loves the chocolate. He wanted to buy as much of it as possible.”

Chocolate for Timothee is something he would not mind splashing money on and so he bought enough of them with the intent to gift them to friends on Christmas.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "He plans to give it as Christmas gifts to friends and family in the US. He didn’t mind splashing the cash as he’s had a successful year.”

The Marty Supreme actor stayed at London’s luxurious five-star hotel The Emory, where allegedly four staff members were seen carrying loaded boxes of chocolates on a baggage trolley.

Work wise, Timothee is currently busy working on the third sequel of Dune alongside Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya.