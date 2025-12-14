Tiffany Young, Byun Yo-Han confirm relationship with marriage in mind

Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young and Korean actor Byun Yo-Han delighted their fans with an update on their budding romance.

The Black Out star and Genie singer first met on the set of Disney + political drama Uncle Samsik in 2024.

On December 13, Yo-han’s agency, Team Hope, confirmed that he and Young are in a serious relationship with marriage in mind, but clarified that no official wedding date has been set yet.

Following the confirmation, the lovebirds took to Instagram to put a seal on it.

Each posted a letter discussing their experience of being relationship with the other.

According to translation posted by Soompi, the Girls’ Generation member said she wanted to personally share the news with fans.

“I’m currently in a serious relationship with someone I have positive feelings for, and we are dating with marriage in mind,” she wrote. “He is someone who makes me see the world from a perspective that is optimistic and full of hope, someone who brings me peace of mind.”

Young added, “Although we haven’t decided on a concrete schedule, if an important decision is made in the future, I will tell my fans directly first.”

The Into the New World crooner went on to express her gratitude to the fans for “supporting me for a long time and always watching over me with a warm gaze.”

Yo-han also addressed his fans in a similar letter.

“I am currently dating a good person with marriage in mind," he wrote. "I have met someone I love who, when I see her smiling face, quickly warms my weary heart, and when we’re together, I find myself wanting to become a better person.”

Promising his fans, he added, “As our laughter becomes healthy joy and our sorrow becomes healthy maturity for one another, I will become an actor who can convey even warmer feelings.”

Tiffany has recently appeared as a judge on All-Out Sundays: Veiled Musician Philippines.