Fergie, Black Eyed Peas come together for special celebration

Fergie proved that Black Eyed Peas fans still hold a special place in her heart.

Eight years after leaving the group, the “Fergalicious” singer reunited with former bandmates will.i.am, Taboo and APL.DE.AP to celebrate their milestone birthdays. Fergie shared photos from the reunion on Instagram on December 13.

“Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together,” Fergie, 50, wrote alongside pea and red heart emojis. “What a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love.”

The stylish snapshots showed Fergie — whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson — wearing boot-cut jeans, a black crop top and a red leather jacket. Will.i.am stood out in oversized orange pants and a green quilted jacket, while Taboo and APL.DE.AP matched in sleek black outfits.

The reunion comes after Fergie exited the Black Eyed Peas in June 2017 to focus on her personal life. Since then, she has made a few surprise appearances, including joining Ludacris onstage at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Oct. 26 to perform their 2006 hit Glamorous.

After the performance, Ludacris praised her return to the stage, telling the crowd she hadn’t “performed in seven damn years.” He later wrote on Instagram, “We Got FERGIE OUT THE F---IN HOUSE! ATLANTA WENT CRAZY! Love to my Sis.”

Fergie, who shares son Axl, 12, with ex-husband Josh Duhamel, responded warmly. “Loved being able to honor you,” she commented. “Cheers to 25 years.”

Will.i.am previously explained her absence from music, saying in 2020, “She’s focusing on being a mom… We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”