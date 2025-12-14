Josh O’Connor jokes about live-action 'Ratatouille' rumours on 'SNL'

Josh O’Connor used his Saturday Night Live hosting debut to clear up rumors about him starring in a live-action Ratatouille — a project he says he never wanted.

During his opening monologue, the actor listed credits like The Crown, Challengers and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, joking that he has a reputation as a “soft boy” who is “just trying to live a quiet life.”

He warned, however, that “you have to be very careful about what you say, because the press will blow everything completely out of proportion.”

O’Connor explained that simply calling Ratatouille one of his favorite movies sparked casting rumours. “Like one time, I said that one of my favorite movies is Ratatouille, which is true, it’s a great film,” he said. “But I suppose fans started pitching me as Chef Linguini for a live-action Ratatouille remake.”

The actor joked that he didn’t even know the rumor existed until “the president of Disney-Pixar publicly declared that there will never be a live action Ratatouille remake, no matter how much Josh O’Connor wants it.”

“Do you know how it feels to be publicly rejected from a job I didn’t even want?” he added, insisting, “I don’t even want a live-action Ratatouille, I don’t have the time for it.”

Still, O’Connor playfully walked back his denial, saying, “for what it’s worth, I would kill as Linguini,” and suggesting Jeff Goldblum as food critic Anton Ego.

Saturday marked O’Connor’s first time hosting SNL. Lily Allen served as musical guest for the second time, joined by Dakota Johnson during her performance of “Madeline.”

There is one episode left this year, with Ariana Grande set to host and Cher appearing as musical guest.