Constable who shot dead Taimur surrenders to police: sources

ISLAMABAD: The constable who shot dead a young man named Taimur Riaz on Friday, has surrendered himself to police, Geo News reported citing sources.

Constable Samiullah will be presented before SSP Operation today, the sources said.

According to the sources, the accused Constable Samiullah will be arrested and taken to court on Monday.

According to police, Taimur along with a woman was travelling in a car when he was signaled by the accused to stop at a checkpoint at 4:00 am. When they did not stop, the accused opened fire on their vehicle and shot dead the man.

A case for attempted murder has been registered against Constable Samiullah in Sabzi Mandi police station.

