PSL 2017 trophy unveiled in Dubai

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 trophy will be unveiled on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The unveiling ceremony for PSL second edition trophy, which has been dubbed as ‘Spirit Trophy’, is scheduled to kick off at 02:00 PM local time (03:00 PM PST).

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi, along with all five captains of the franchises, will participate in the ceremony.

‘Spirit Trophy’ – a symbol of patriotism

According to the PCB, the 'Spirit Trophy' celebrates the patriotism of a nation. It draws its inspiration “from the brilliance of the universe - the trophy's central core resembles the galaxy of stars with a shooting star rising above and a golden crescent behind it.”

The trophy binds Pakistan's hopes and aspirations with PSL's vision of cricket by bringing together established players and new talent under one banner, the PCB statement added.

From approval to final product, the trophy took a total of four months to make.

