Rafique slams PTI, says ‘political jokers’ wanted to take Islamabad hostage

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Monday said that when his party came to power, the country was in the grip of terrorism.

Addressing a rally in Haripur along with Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rafique said that hundreds of people were getting killed in Karachi and there was no one to look after them.

“Load shedding was the biggest problem of Pakistan. Not a single country wanted to invest here. Railways and other institutes were on their last breath. This was the Pakistan which was handed over to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. We said that we will give Pakistan it’s lost identity. Is there any promise which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not fulfil?”, he added.

Rafique slammed Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying that the ‘political jokers’ wanted to take Islamabad hostage.

“They wanted to cripple the country’s capital. We the government had the power to stop them, use the law against them but we did not do that. This country hasn’t been built by force, instead it was built by the power of vote, it will progress with the power of votes”, PML-N leader said

He said that Imran Khan criticises PML-N but what did he do for the democracy.

“You want accountability but you never give your own accountability. You don’t even pay income tax nor your party members do but you ask from others about their income tax”, he added,

Rafique said that when Imran Khan was asked about his Bani Gala resident, he kept quiet.

“What happened to your accountability commission in KPK? Imran Khan you always said that you will bring change in Pakistan, what change did you bring? Dharna culture, Dances… what else? But let me tell you that this is not the culture of Pakistan”, he said.

He said that PML-N government was making motorways, orange train projects. From Haripur to Gawadar, the government was carrying out development projects in different parts of the country.

Rafique further said that the popularity graph of PTI was going down while PML-N’s was going upwards.

0



0





