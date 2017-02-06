Print Story
Faizan Lakhani

Sports
Sarfraz reveals ‘secret weapon’ ahead of PSL 2017

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Monday hailed the signings for this year’s Pakistan Super League, saying that in Tymal Mills, they have the fastest bowler of the tournament.

Talking to Geo News, he said that they have four days to gel before the start of the tournament, featuring five different teams from Pakistan.

“We have a balanced side with some really quality players. In Tymal Mills, we have the fastest bowler of the tournament. In Rilee Rossouw, we have a good middle-order batsman”, Sarfraz said.

Appreciating PSL 2017’s trophy, he said that it is more attractive than the last one. “When I looked at it, I wished to win it. We’ll do our best to lift it”, he added.

To a question, Gladiators captain said that they were focusing on all team and don’t consider any particular team a threat.

