IG Sindh questions presence of Rangers in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police Chief A.D.Khawaja questioned the continued presence of the paramilitary force in Karachi, adding that it was time the Sindh Police functions without using "crutches".

Addressing the business community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Tuesday, IG Sindh, A.D. Khawaja referred to the Rangers as “crutches” and said the city cannot continue to rely on them.

In a reference to the targeted killings of police personnel, IG Sindh stated how the police force single-handedly conducted the Karachi Operation towards the end of 80’s and beginning of 90’s. "However meritorious police officers were killed one by one," he said.

He emphasized on pondering what created the vacuum that was filled by the Rangers.

He went on to say that the people behind the murders of police personnel continued to serve the assemblies, which drove the force’s morale to an all-time low. Khawaja reminded how the society did not raise its voice against the slain members of the police force.

Discussing the present situation of the work force, IG Sindh emphasized that significant changes in the obsolete legal framework need to be made in order to revamp the force and improve its performance.

Responding to the complaints of the business community, A.D. Khawaja said the force is actively taking measures to curb street crime.

He noted that during ten months of his service, the force has hired four thousand new recruits on pure merit.

The controversial statement by the provincial police chief came after he was reinstated following a stay order by the Sindh High Court over a decision by the chief minister to send him on forced leave.

