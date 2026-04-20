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In a first, KP Assembly session to take place at Imran Khan stadium

Speaker Babar Saleem announces April 22 session at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium

By
Rasool Dawar
|

Published April 20, 2026

A general exterior view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building. — AFP/File
A general exterior view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building. — AFP/File
  • Open venue enhances transparency, accountability: Speaker Swati.
  • Treasury, opposition agree on stadium session arrangement.
  • Opposition welcomes move, prepares to raise questions publicly.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has decided to hold its session outside the assembly premises for the first time, opting to convene proceedings at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati announced that the session will be held on April 22 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, marking an unprecedented move in the province's parliamentary history.

The KP Assembly's Secretariat has issued a formal notification confirming the arrangement, stating that the session will be presided over by Speaker Swati and will begin at 3pm.

— Reporter
— Reporter

According to the speaker, the primary objective of holding the session in an open venue is to provide the public with a direct opportunity to observe the performance of their elected representatives and to strengthen transparency in the democratic process.

He said the initiative is also aimed at increasing public participation and fostering closer engagement between citizens and lawmakers.

Swati was of the view that similar public sessions may be organised in different districts across the province in the future, adding that such initiatives would help strengthen direct interaction between the public and their representatives.

The assembly spokesperson said both treasury and opposition members have agreed to the arrangement, while instructions have been issued to the sports department, police and district administration to finalise security and administrative measures.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati (centre) stands for national anthem before presiding over session on April 13, 2026. — Facebook/@pakpgov
KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati (centre) stands for national anthem before presiding over session on April 13, 2026. — Facebook/@pakpgov

Speaker Swati, Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi, Assembly Secretary Syed Waqar Shah and provincial ministers also visited the stadium to review preparations.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Dr Ibadullah welcomed the decision to hold the session in an open venue, stating that it would provide the opposition an opportunity to raise questions about government performance directly before the public.

He added that while the government's intent behind the move remains unclear, the opposition would fully utilise the opportunity.

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