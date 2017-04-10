Hasan Ali breaks into record books with 5-wicket haul against Windies

KARACHI: With a match winning figure of 5-38 against West Indies in the second one-day international at Providence on Sunday, Pakistan's young fast bowler Hasan Ali has achieved a unique feat to add another feather to his cap.

The five-wicket haul against West Indies was Hasan's second of the ongoing calendar year 2017, after 5/52 against Australia.

This makes him first Pakistani fast bowler in 15 years to take five-wicket haul in ODI twice, or more, in one calendar year. Last Pakistani fast bowler to do so was Shoaib Akhtar in 2002.

He's also only 6th Pakistani fast bowler to do so, with Waqar Younis achieving this thrice while Wasim Akram, Azhar Mahmood, Aaqib Javed and Shoaib Akhtar having done so only once in their career.

Speaking of overall performance, irrelevant of bowling styles, the only bowler to achieve 5 wickets haul twice or more in a calendar year was former captain Shahid Afridi who took 4 five-fers in 2011.

The five wicket haul has taken Hasan's total wickets tally in the year to 17 from 7 ODIs which makes him leading wicket taker of the year, so far, from full members' counties and only second to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan who has 25 wickets in 10 ODIs this year.

Hassan Ali came into limelight last year when he was picked by Peshawar Zalmi franchise in emerging category and got selectors nod for Pakistan's tour to UK last year.

Since then, he has never looked back and has performed well for the country.

0



0





