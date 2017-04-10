Blind Cricket World Cup final 2018 to be held in Pakistan

Related Stories Shahid Afridi appointed ambassador of blind cricket WC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday said the final and some matches of the fifth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 would be played in Pakistan.

Talking to APP, PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Pakistan would be hosting the 2018 World Cup matches in Pakistan and Dubai.

"Besides Pakistan, seven other teams would be participating in the World Cup including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, South Africa and West Indies," he said.

According to Shah Asian teams India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have confirmed playing matches in Pakistan while matches with other countries including Australia, South Africa and West Indies would be played in Dubai,", adding the final would also be played in Pakistan.

He said World Cup matches to be played in Pakistan would portray and promote the soft image of the country. "This would help pave way for the restoration of international sports in the country."

"We are proud to host the World Cup and hopefully it would boost the effort for the return of international cricket to the region," he added.

The PBCC chairman further said we had requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan for financial assistance for the successful holding of the World Cup. "We had written a letter to the Prime Minister in which we have requested for financial assistance and for the early visa process of the international teams touring here."

