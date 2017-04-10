FIA takes action against Inspector Adnan for ‘involvement in school demolishment’: sources

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a probe against an official for his involvement in the demolition of a historic building situated within the premises of Jufelhurst Government School located in the Soldier Bazaar area of the city.

According to sources privy to the development, FIA has placed the name of an official, Inspector Adnan, in the Exit Control List over his alleged involvement in the demolition.

Earlier, the department had approved Inspector Adnan`s four-month leave request for travelling abroad, starting from today (April 10), but in view of starting an inquiry against him, the approval has been taken back.

FIA authorities have decided to take departmental action against him, as it is believed that Inspector Adnan was involved in this incident in his personal capacity.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

However, with no regard for its historical significance, the claimants of the property namely Adnan, Zeeshan and Muhammad Abid, allegedly had the house and parts of school building razed to the ground late Saturday night.

Neighbours and the school administration, upon witnessing the spectacle, called in police who stopped further demolition of the site and demanded that the parties show evidence supporting their right to the property.

Students of grade 4 and 5, who arrived for their classes early Monday morning, had no place to study after part of their school building was also razed during the demolition process. They were consequently forced to sit outside on the rubble and continue with their classes.

