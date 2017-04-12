Print Story
X

Bollywood giant Dilip Kumar receives Living Legend Lifetime Award

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Bollywood giant Dilip Kumar receives Living Legend Lifetime Award

Legendary Bollywood film icon Dilip Kumar on Tuesday was presented the Living Legend Lifetime Award by the Punjab Association at his home.

 

 

 

The Devdas actor announced the news on his Twitter account, where he posted pictures of himself receiving the award as well as with his family.

 

 

Continuing with his joyous tweets, the Mughal-E-Azam star also shared praise for a Mumbai wall mural, which was created by artist Asif Farooqui. It is noteworthy that the 94-year-old movie veteran has an active presence on social media networks, such as Twitter – reportedly managed by his wife – and Facebook, which he recently joined due to fans’ demand.

 

 

 

Kumar has earlier been in the headlines for his deteriorating health, which has caused many of his admirers to send well-wishing prayers. He suffers from an “irritating back pain,” and respiratory issues.

 

 

Bollywood giant Dilip Kumar receives Living Legend Lifetime Award was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 12, 2017 and was last updated on April 12, 2017. This news story is related to Geo Entertainment, Entertainment News, Latest News, Bollywood News, World News, Film And Media, Movies, Films, Bollywood, Movie News, Dilip Kumar Living Legend Lifetime Award, Dilip Kumar, Asif Farooqui, Dilip Kumar Living Legend Lifetime Award, Dilip Kumar, Living Legend Lifetime Award, Dilip Kumar Receives Living Legend Lifetime Award, Bollywood, Mumbai, Punjab Association. Permanent link to the news story "Bollywood giant Dilip Kumar receives Living Legend Lifetime Award" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137788-Bollywood-giant-Dilip-Kumar-receives-Living-Legend-Lifetime-Award.

GEO TV NETWORK