Bollywood giant Dilip Kumar receives Living Legend Lifetime Award

Legendary Bollywood film icon Dilip Kumar on Tuesday was presented the Living Legend Lifetime Award by the Punjab Association at his home.

Mr. Ranbir Singh Chandok and Mr. Anand of the Punjab Association visited me today. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

The Devdas actor announced the news on his Twitter account, where he posted pictures of himself receiving the award as well as with his family.

So much love from Asif Farooqui. Thank you for this beautiful wall mural on Hill Road in Bandra. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/Xfdd7JSH89 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

Continuing with his joyous tweets, the Mughal-E-Azam star also shared praise for a Mumbai wall mural, which was created by artist Asif Farooqui. It is noteworthy that the 94-year-old movie veteran has an active presence on social media networks, such as Twitter – reportedly managed by his wife – and Facebook, which he recently joined due to fans’ demand.

Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

https://t.co/W1G2DlOLRL the ONLY Facebook account that I will be active on. On it, I will soon post a video made few minutes ago. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

Kumar has earlier been in the headlines for his deteriorating health, which has caused many of his admirers to send well-wishing prayers. He suffers from an “irritating back pain,” and respiratory issues.

God's grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

0



0





