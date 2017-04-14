Sonam Kapoor reacts to Abhay Deol’s ‘fairness’ post

Related Stories Abhay Deol slams Bollywood stars for promoting fairness creams

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol recently slammed Bollywood stars for promoting fairness creams.

Abhay also criticized the racism in India and Bollywood's obsession with fair skin as he shared a series of Facebook posts.

Abhay bashed Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham for featuring in campaigns that promote and sell fairness creams.

Deol questioned whether "they show the same racism around the world that they are clearly showing here in India" citing an example of a campaign featuring Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor reacted on Abhay Deol’s post as she took to Twitter and thanked him for bringing this to the forefront.

She further told him that she had done this ad 10 years ago when she didn't understand its consequences.

Just after her comment, the actress shared another campaign featuring Abhay's sister Esha Deol and asked for Abhay's thoughts about it.

Abhay quickly responded and agreed with his Aisha co-star as he said, “this is wrong too.”

However, Sonam deleted the tweets from her account as soon as users started trolling her.

0



0





