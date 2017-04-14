Jufelhurst school case: SHC issues fresh notices to all respondents

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to all respondents in the petition against the demolition of Jufelhurst School filed by a non-governmental organization Amnesty International.

Parts of the school were demolished early morning on April 10, which left students stranded.

The court summoned responses from the Sindh government, Sindh Building Control Authority and other respondents within two weeks.

"Not just a few police officials but officials of the provincial government are involved in the demolition of the historical monument," Amnesty International's petition stated. "All parties involved in the demolition of the school in Soldier Bazaar should be exposed."

The petition also requested that a detailed record of the school should be presented before the court and students are provided with an alternative building until the school's building was reconstructed.

The petitioner requested the SHC to order a probe into the matter to bring the persons responsible for the decision to justice.

The court declared to combine all requests pertaining Jufelhurst school's demolition.

Earlier on Thursday, the SHC sent notices to the Chief Secretary Sindh, the Culture Department, Inspector General of Police Sindh and other respondents.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

