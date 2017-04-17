Man kills four family members over domestic dispute in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead four members of his family Sunday night in Akbarpura’s Balu area, police reported.

The victims of the domestic dispute included the man’s father, brother, niece and nephew. Of the victims, the 70-year-old father, who used to live with his son – the suspect, had reportedly moved to the house of his other son – the brother who was also shot last night – following escalated tensions.

Police also revealed that the suspect, who has been arrested, demanded that his father sell the house and hand over the proceeds. The suspect allegedly required the cash to go to court over conflict with a local group.

Earlier, two of the suspect’s brothers were allegedly murdered by the same group.

0



0





