Indian court issues arrest warrant for Sanjay Dutt, again!

It seems as if Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and the law have a special relationship.

A new arrest warrant has been issued by a Mumbai court against the Munna Bhai star for failing to appear in court in regard to a criminal intimidation case filed by producer Shakeel Noorani.

The case is an old one, dating back to 2002 when Dutt had apparently signed for Noorani’s film Jaan Ki Baazi. The artist subsequently quit filming midway, and the producer suffered an INR 50-million loss.

With regard to the case, the next hearing of which is scheduled for August 29, 2017, Noorani’s lawyer Neeraj Gupta commented, “We had sought arrest warrant against Dutt for non-appearance. The court has allowed our application,” Times of India reported.

The producer alleged that Dutt took away the money he was paid, and never returned it after abandoning the project. He took the matter to Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), and then to Bombay High Court, following which “he started receiving threatening from some underworld figures who asked him to withdraw the case,” the publication added.

Moreover, the star’s spokesperson commented, “This case has been going on since a long time and the present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us. […] We would take immediate measure to rectify the situation,” Indian Express mentioned.

The actor was released a few months back after being jailed in relation to the Arms Act in the 1993 Mumbai blasts issue.

