Liza Minnelli breaks silence on Rob Reiner's shocking passing

Liza Minnelli shared an emotional message after the deaths of actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner.

In her post, she spoke about grief, addiction and the lasting impact substance use can have on families.

The message came after the couple were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

Police later confirmed that Rob and Michele Reiner died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. However, the news shocked the entertainment world and deeply affected many people who knew the couple.

Minnelli shared the message on Instagram along with a black and white photo of herself drinking and smoking.

She explained that the photo was not about her appearance but about starting a serious conversation around addiction and loss.

She also spoke about her upcoming memoir, Kids Wait Till You Hear This, which is set to be released in March 2026.

Minnelli said she wanted to be honest about addiction and recovery so others would feel less alone.

“Recovery is possible. You are not alone. Asking for help is strength not weakness,” she wrote.

Many fans responded with kind messages, as they thanked Minnelli for her honesty and for speaking openly during a time of sadness and reflection.