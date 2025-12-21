Lily Allen chooses silence while daughters stay connected to David Harbour

Lily Allen opened up about how life looks after a very public breakup, especially when children are involved.

The singer shared that she chose to give her daughters space to handle their own relationships following her split from David Harbour.

The 40 year old star ended her marriage to the Stranger Things actor about a year ago.

Even after the shocking separation, Harbour stayed in touch with Lily’s daughters Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, whom she shares with her first husband Sam Cooper.

However, Lily said she did not interfere and allowed communication to happen naturally.

Speaking to The Observer, she said: “I stay out of it. They’ve both got phones. They all text each other.”

The singer also reflected on how her second marriage helped her see relationships differently, admitting that it gave her a clearer understanding of the pain.

She said: “[I've learned there are no] baddies and goodies in a marriage but, having done things that were not very nice in my first marriage, I have a better idea now of the pain I may have inflicted.

I’ve learned how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of that.”

Lily described divorce as deeply upsetting and said it damaged her ability to trust people.

Still, Lily did not rule out marriage in the future, explaining that life, love and experience changed her over the years.