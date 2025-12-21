Rob Reiner, Michele last outing details revealed after brutal murder

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s son Nick allegedly murdered them in their house

Rob Reiner and wife, Michele Singer Reiner was reportedly enjoying a night out with pal Maria Shriver mere hours before they were brought to their deaths.

The couple, who were stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home, allegedly by their son Nick Reiner, were out for dinner at Amici on December 12, 48 hours before they were found dead.

The owner of the restaurant, Tancredi DeLuca, shared that the deceased couple were regulars there and were “very good people, always very approachable and so very kind to the entire staff,” in an interview with Daily Mail.

DeLuca continued, “We are all in complete shock. We are all saddened by what happened. They are very good people, very down to earth, and always treated everyone here very well.”

The staff at the eatery shared that the trio was served their winter special item, Sogliola Alla Mugnaia, during what came to be their final dinner.

Just a day after their outing, the family was spotted at Conan O’Brien’s party, where they had an altercation with their son Nick, who is the murder suspect.

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife were found in their bedroom on December 14, by their daughter Romy, who called the police.