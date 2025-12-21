‘Maxton Hall’ star talks about on-screen chemistry vs real-life friendship

Damian Hardung is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes, revealing how his off-screen bond with co-star Harriet Herbig-Matten contrasts with their on-screen romance.

The actor, who plays James Beufort in the hit Prime Video series, explained how he and his co-star approach their characters on Maxton Hall.

"Well, on set in scene, one of us is usually crying, right? Promo stuff, usually we’re both having a smile," he said on the Zach Sang Show. "So, I think we’re having a much better time than the characters on set."

The 27-year-old was then asked if it’s hard to commit to the distance for the requirement for some scenes when they are so connected in real life.

"Uh, no. Because I think we were so in character that that moment,” he replied. "We also just didn’t want to talk to each other. So, I feel like it’s not a problem at all."

The Maxton Hall series is already renewed for a third season with Hardung and the 22-year-old actress, who stars as his love interest Ruby Bell.

Maxton Hall leads Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung are dating?

No, Maxton Hall leads are not dating, despite intense fan speculation fueled by their on-screen chemistry and close promotion.

Their PDA-packed moments at events and social media interactions led many fans to believe they were dating in real life.

Harriet also cleared the air on a podcast, "We are not together and we weren't together either," smashing the rumours head-on.