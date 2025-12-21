 
Geo News

‘Maxton Hall' star talks about on-screen chemistry vs real-life friendship

'Maxton Hall' starring Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten is renewed for a third season

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 21, 2025

‘Maxton Hall’ star talks about on-screen chemistry vs real-life friendship
‘Maxton Hall’ star talks about on-screen chemistry vs real-life friendship 

Damian Hardung is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes, revealing how his off-screen bond with co-star Harriet Herbig-Matten contrasts with their on-screen romance.

The actor, who plays James Beufort in the hit Prime Video series, explained how he and his co-star approach their characters on Maxton Hall.

"Well, on set in scene, one of us is usually crying, right? Promo stuff, usually we’re both having a smile," he said on the Zach Sang Show. "So, I think we’re having a much better time than the characters on set."

The 27-year-old was then asked if it’s hard to commit to the distance for the requirement for some scenes when they are so connected in real life.

"Uh, no. Because I think we were so in character that that moment,” he replied. "We also just didn’t want to talk to each other. So, I feel like it’s not a problem at all."

The Maxton Hall series is already renewed for a third season with Hardung and the 22-year-old actress, who stars as his love interest Ruby Bell.

Maxton Hall leads Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung are dating?

No, Maxton Hall leads are not dating, despite intense fan speculation fueled by their on-screen chemistry and close promotion.

Their PDA-packed moments at events and social media interactions led many fans to believe they were dating in real life.

Harriet also cleared the air on a podcast, "We are not together and we weren't together either," smashing the rumours head-on.

More From Entertainment

'Saturday Night Live' announces first host, musical guest of 2026
'Saturday Night Live' announces first host, musical guest of 2026
Lily Allen chooses silence while daughters stay connected to David Harbour
Lily Allen chooses silence while daughters stay connected to David Harbour
Kate Winslet admits being 'horrified' by 'Titanic' fame
Kate Winslet admits being 'horrified' by 'Titanic' fame
Miley Cyrus experiences 'cold feet' amid wedding planning with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus experiences 'cold feet' amid wedding planning with Maxx Morando
Travis Barker's son shares similar approach to love as dad video
Travis Barker's son shares similar approach to love as dad
Taylor Swift shares top favourite show from 2025 amid holiday season
Taylor Swift shares top favourite show from 2025 amid holiday season