Ethan Slater makes telling gesture for Ariana Grande amid split rumours

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been together for two years

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande’s relationship seems to be going strong despite the speculations regarding their alleged split.

The SpongeBob SquarePants star, 33, made it clear that they are together with a telling move for his girlfriend, 32, as he visited the Saturday Night Live studio, to meet her after Grande’s hosting gig.

Slater was spotted by a fan who took a picture, shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram, putting all controversies to rest.

This wasn’t the first time the Wicked actor has joined the Side to Side hitmaker on the set of SNL, but he also joined her in the studio the last time she hosted, in October 2024.

The Disney alum and Slater were also spotted at the SNL afterparty back then, despite keeping their romance private at the time.

The couple started dating after they met on the set of Wicked while filming the musical movie. At the time, Slater had a newborn child and was going through a separation with his then-wife, Lilly Jay. As for Grande, she was also getting out of her marriage with Dalton Gomez.