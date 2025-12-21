 
Geo News

Andrew breaks silence amid Epstein storm, friends call It 'hijinks'

Andrew leaves Royal Lodge looking somber with hat on dashboard

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 21, 2025

Andrew spotted in first outing since Epstein files reveal controversial photo
Andrew spotted in first outing since Epstein files reveal controversial photo

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been seen in public for the first time since the explosive release of the Epstein files, which included a black and white image. 

The former Duke of York lying across the laps of five women with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell looking on inside Sandringham House.

He was spotted leaving Royal Lodge in his Land Rover Defender, wearing a beige jacket and looking notably glum, with a hat perched on his dashboard. 

Sources close to Andrew have downplayed the widely circulated image, describing it as “just hijinks at a party” and insisting that he was fully clothed. 

“We don’t see what the problem is,” a friend told The Telegraph.

The identities of the women in the photograph have been redacted in the Department of Justice release, which unveiled thousands of documents from Epstein’s estate last Friday, shedding light on the extent of his alleged network.

Andrew’s controversial ties to Epstein are already well documented, with the former royal embroiled in legal battles dating back to 2015 after Virginia Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to him at 17. 

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and officials stress that nothing in the released image suggests misconduct.

For now, the sight of the former duke leaving Royal Lodge with a serious expression marks a rare public glimpse of him amid a storm of legal and reputational scrutiny.

More From Entertainment

Ethan Slater makes telling gesture for Ariana Grande amid split rumours
Ethan Slater makes telling gesture for Ariana Grande amid split rumours
Liza Minnelli breaks silence on Rob Reiner's shocking passing
Liza Minnelli breaks silence on Rob Reiner's shocking passing
Cruz Beckham slams reports about David, Victoria unfollowing Brooklyn
Cruz Beckham slams reports about David, Victoria unfollowing Brooklyn
'Saturday Night Live' announces first host, musical guest of 2026
'Saturday Night Live' announces first host, musical guest of 2026
Lily Allen chooses silence while daughters stay connected to David Harbour
Lily Allen chooses silence while daughters stay connected to David Harbour
‘Maxton Hall' star talks about on-screen chemistry vs real-life friendship
‘Maxton Hall' star talks about on-screen chemistry vs real-life friendship