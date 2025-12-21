Cruz Beckham slams reports about David, Victoria unfollowing Brooklyn

David, Victoria Beckham’s son sets record straight on family drama with brother Brooklyn

The Beckhams’ family feud got a heated update after it was reported that David and Victoria had unfollowed their eldest son, Brooklyn, on Instagram.

However, their youngest son, Cruz, who has been public about the family’s rift with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, denied that any such claims are true.

The aspiring musician took to Instagram on Sunday, December 21, and reshared a screenshot of the report about the social media move.

Alongside the post, he wrote, “Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did i.”

Brooklyn, who is a professional chef, seems to have blocked his parents after a longstanding estrangement between him and his family.

Previous reports from insiders suggested that the Spice Girl alum and the Soccer legend were trying to make amends, but their son and Nicola didn’t see reconnecting as an option.

Cutting ties with his family on social media appears to be the final nail in the coffin, according to Brooklyn and Nicola’s perspective on the feud.