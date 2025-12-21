Did Cher lip sync on 'SNL' as she makes 40-year comeback?

Cher’s first and last 'Saturday Night Live' performance was 40 years ago

Cher just made a glorious comeback to Saturday Night Live after 40 long years — and it was iconic.

Hailed as the Goddess of Pop, the 79-year-old took over the SNL stage on December 20th as musical guest for the first time since her debut in 1987. Alongside fourth-time host Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, Cher helped SNL deliver a memorable final episode of 2025. But some fans believe her mic wasn’t turned on.

For her first performance, Cher stepped onto the stage in a blond wig, leather jacket and glittery pants for the festive track DJ Play a Christmas Song from her 2023 album Christmas. Almost instantly, viewers zeroed in on her vocals, which seemingly sounded heavily processed.

Viewers’ reactions were divided; though some called her out for it, others argued that Cher has earned the right to opt out of singing live and even called it “iconic.”

One declared, “idc Cher can do whatever she wants and she's fabulous,” and another added, “Cher is literally the only person who can get away with lip syncing.”

A third quipped, “cher in a hannah montana wig not even remotely pretending not to lip sync her way through her set. camp is BACK!”

Cher later returned to the stage for a second performance of Run Run Rudolph, joined by dancers and backing singers as fake snow fell from above. Both songs appear on 2023’s Christmas, her first-ever holiday album.

The accusations are nothing new. Cher faced similar claims during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.