Kate Winslet admits being 'horrified' by 'Titanic' fame

Kate Winslet admits losing sleep due to constant media attention

Kate Winslet has made a surprising statement about the fame she received after starring James Cameron’s Titanic.

The 50-year-old became popular together with Leonardo DiCaprio for playing Rose and Jack in the 1997 classic.

The fame however turned out pretty scary as Kate admitted that she was consistently being followed by paparazzi.

Even her phone was tapped and people used to search through her bins about “what diet I was on or wasn’t on.”

She said in an interview, "It was horrific. There were people tapping my phone. They were just everywhere. And I was just on my own. I was terrified to go to sleep.”

During a chat on BBC Radios 4’s Island Discs, The Holiday actress revealed that after Titanic, she often used to see herself on the covers of magazines and newspapers which were accompanied by what she explained as “awful and abusive names.”

Kate opened that she coped up with all the negative and horrific media attention with “a good meal, a shared conversation, a nice cup of coffee, a bit of Radiohead and a good poo.”

Work wise, Winslet just made her directorial debut with film Goodbye June, written by his son Joe Anders.