Mardan lynching survivor says university administration was ‘deadly’ against Mashal

PESHAWAR: Abdullah, the student who was injured by an angry mob which killed Mashal Khan after accusing him of blasphemy has recorded his statement and rejected all allegations.

In his statement, Abdullah claims that prior to the murder of Mashal Khan, the administration of the university was ‘deadly’ against him because he was critical of loopholes in the system. “He [Mashal] had also given an interview to AVT Khyber disclosing and unleashing the aggression and hostility of University Administration.”

“Mashal Khan criticised the administration for misusing the authority and not providing the best services to students especially the under-privileged.”



Mashal Khan criticised the university administration for misusing authority and not providing the best services to students especially the under-privileged. Photo Reuters

Abdullah said that on April 13 at 11 AM, he received a phone call from a friend, who he said was a conspirator, asking him to come to the journalism department. In the statement, Abdullah claimed the actual perpetrator, who was the class representative, along with other students blamed him, Mashal and Zubair of committing blasphemy.

“I bluntly refused the despicable allegations and then recited Kalma in front of them and also translated the same in both languages, Urdu and Pushto. After hearing the Kalma from my mouth, they forced me to give a deposition that Mashal Khan had committed blasphemy but I refused as I have never heard any scandalous or blasphemous words by Mashal.”

Abdullah stated that during the course of the events he was shut in the bathroom of the Chairman Office by teachers in fear that he might be assaulted.

Abdullah added that he was also put in the clerk office earlier. According to him, teachers had gathered in the Chairman Office and were trying to resolve the dispute but a mob had gathered.

“By then, Mashal was reportedly in the hostel and I was personally unaware of his status.”

Abdullah said he was saved by the police when the angry mob was assaulting him in the Chairman Office bathroom. “Some of the students who knew from close quarters and were satisfied that I was innocent also rescued me.”

Abdullah added that he was in the custody of the police and hospitalised when he heard the news that Mashal Khan had been brutally murdered by the angry mob as well as officials of the administration.

According to reports, in a statement recorded by police, Abdullah had placed responsibility of the incident on the university administration.

Five officials from the university, including the provost and director admin, have been summoned to the police station.

