MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan visited the house of Mashal Khan to offer condolence to the slain student’s family.

“Blasphemy was used as an excuse to target Mashal,” Imran said while sitting alongside Muhammad Iqbal Khan, the father of Mashal.

Imran said being a father himself, he could understand what Mashal’s family was going through.

