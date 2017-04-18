Kevin Spacey to host Broadway's Tony awards

Stage and screen actor Kevin Spacey will host the Tony Awards, celebrating the best of Broadway theater, in June, organisers said on Tuesday.

It will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys, which will take place in New York on June 11, broadcaster CBS said.

Spacey, 57, an Oscar and Tony winner and current star of the Netflix political drama "House of Cards," also served for 10 years as artistic director of London's Old Vic theater company.

"I was their 2nd choice for 'Usual Suspects,' 4th choice for 'America Beauty,' and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," Spacey quipped in a statement.

"Maybe I can get short-listed to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down,” he added.

Spacey follows British actor and talk show host James Corden, who helmed the 2016 Tonys and went on to host the Grammy Awards show in February.

Nominations for the Tony awards, which cover plays, musicals and actors on Broadway, will be announced on May 2. Hip hop historical musical "Hamilton" swept the board last year with 11 wins.

