Ryan Gosling enjoys family outing with Eva Mendes amid London move

Eva is rumoured to be playing Ryan’s on-screen wife in the upcoming Star Wars film

Ryan Gosling appeared in his element as he enjoyed a rare family outing with wife Eva Mendes and their children in Sunny Montecito, following their move out of Hollywood.

Gosling has been filming the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter in London. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, have been living there with their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9.

Taking time out of their busy schedules the actor, 45, appeared upbeat as he stepped out alongside Mendes, 51, and their their two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, nine, on Wednesday afternoon.

Both Gosling and Mendes opted for causal looks for the outing.

The trip marked a rare public appearance for the famously private, who have long worked to keep their personal life out of the spotlight.

Mendes and their daughters have reportedly joined him abroad, embracing a quieter lifestyle overseas.

'They love the laid-back lifestyle in London,' a source told Radar Online. 'It's easy for them to move around unrecognized there.'

Eva is rumoured to be playing Ryan’s on-screen wife in the upcoming Star Wars film.