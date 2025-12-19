Taylor Swift shares surprise Travis Kelce video to make special announcement

Taylor Swift delighted fans with a heartfelt video featuring her soon-to-be husband, Travis Kelce, with a special announcement.

The renowned pop icon shared behind-the-scenes footage from episodes three and four of The End of an Era docuseries on her official Instagram page.

Swift announced that her boyfriend's notable appearance during the Eras Tour show in London in June 2024 will be featured in the upcoming episodes.

The Lover singer was seen placing a sweet kiss on Kelce's cheek, melting the hearts of Swifties.

In the new clip, Swift's mother, Andrea, said, "Travis Kelce brings a lot of happiness to a lot of fans."

The Cruel Summer singer, "I can safely say it’s the loudest it’s ever gotten on the Eras Tour."

For the unversed, episodes three and four of The End of an Era, showcasing Travis and Sabrina Carpenter, begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, December 19.

It is important to mention that Swift and Kelce began dating during the Eras Tour. The lovebirds announced their engagement in August with dreamy photos.

Now, there are talks surrounding their marriage, which is reportedly set to take place in 2026.