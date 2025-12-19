Keira Knightley makes bombshell claim about Christmas film 'Love Actually'

Keira Knightly's has made a surprising admission about the beloved Christmas classic Love Actually.

The 40-year-old, who played the newlywed Juliet in Richard Curtis' 2003 romcom, revealed she has watched the film only once and has forgotten her lines.

The Pride and Prejudice star revealed she has what she calls a 'delete button' in her head.

"I’ve definitely got a delete button in my head for every single line I’ve ever said in any film I’ve done," Knightley explained on her recent appearance on The Dish podcast.

She added that even if she had to redo a scene, she'd need to relearn it from scratch.

Her lack of ability to recall her dialogues often leaves her puzzled and confused when fans quote her iconic lines back to her.

She mentioned the Juliet's 'I look quite pretty' moment from the wedding video which has now became a viral TikTok meme.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress admitted she gets a “particular look” from fans when they’re quoting her, but she rarely recognizes the dialogue.

“I get the look, but I have no idea what the line is," she added. "It’s actually quoting me at me, but I don’t realise that."