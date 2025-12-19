Shawn Levy wraps up ‘Star Wars: Firefighter' after filming for four months

Shawn Levy celebrated the filming wrap-up of Star Wars: Firefighter with a behind-the-scenes glimpse.

The Deadpool & Wolverine director took to Instagram to mark the end of the shoot for the upcoming hit.

In the post, Levy is seen jogging along the set. He captioned the post, "That’s a wrap! Headed into #Starfighter post-production like…"

The plot details are still kept under wraps, although the stand-alone movie is set roughly five years after the events of 2019's Rise of the Skywalker.

"The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters," Gosling told the audience earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo.

He continued, "It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

Jonathan Tropper wrote the script for the movie that Levy has been developing since 2022. Levy and Kathleen Kennedy serve as producers.

In addition to Gosling and Gray, the cast includes Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams.

Star Wars: Firefighter is slated for release on May 28, 2027.

Meanwhile, Director Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu is set for theatrical release on May 22, 2026, as a spinoff to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.