 
Geo News

Molly Mae Hague reveals her daughter 'hates' her amid toddler struggles

Molly-Mae Hague shares honest parenting struggles with daughter 'Bambi'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 19, 2025

Molly Mae Hague reveals her daughter hates her amid toddler struggles
Molly Mae Hague reveals her daughter 'hates' her amid toddler struggles

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared the highs and lows of parenting her two-year-old daughter, Bambi, admitting that some days feel overwhelming.

The influencer and businesswoman, 26, posted a heartfelt video to her two million YouTube subscribers, describing what she called a “horrendous rollercoaster” of toddler life.

She also confessed feeling guilty about leaving her fiancé, Tommy Fury, at home with Bambi after a particularly tough morning.

Sounding exhausted, Molly-Mae said: “What a morning. I am just about to leave the house to go to the office but I feel really bad that I’ve left Tommy with Bambi like that this morning because... these last two mornings... honestly. It’s wild.”

She reassured fellow parents that they are not alone. “We’ve really come out of it now and it’s mental how quick… I hope this helps any other toddler parent to know they’re not alone in the wild rollercoaster where every day just changes so much.”

Describing the emotional swings of parenting, she added: “Half the week you’ll be 'I’ve made a breakthrough…' and then you’ll be like 'I don’t know how to handle this, this is horrendous, she’s not listening, she hates me'.”

Molly-Mae explained that discipline has become a challenge, especially when it comes to sticking to consequences. “We really need to actually start sticking to what we’re saying – if we’re saying no tumble tots then she can’t go.”

Fans flooded the comments with support, with many parents relating to her honesty.

This isn’t the first time Molly-Mae has spoken openly about motherhood. Earlier this year, she revealed Bambi had bitten another child at nursery, admitting, “I know that's sad to come on here and admit.”

Despite the challenges, Molly-Mae continues to share her parenting journey with honesty and empathy.

More From Entertainment

Hollywood celebrities immortalized in wax
Hollywood celebrities immortalized in wax
Shawn Levy wraps up 'Star Wars: Firefighter' after filming for four months
Shawn Levy wraps up 'Star Wars: Firefighter' after filming for four months
Bianca Censori explains meaning behind her controversial public outfits
Bianca Censori explains meaning behind her controversial public outfits
Pete Davidson's partner shares painful update hours after baby announcement
Pete Davidson's partner shares painful update hours after baby announcement
James Cameron clears up Matt Damon's viral 'Avatar' casting story
James Cameron clears up Matt Damon's viral 'Avatar' casting story
Keira Knightley makes bombshell claim about Christmas film 'Love Actually'
Keira Knightley makes bombshell claim about Christmas film 'Love Actually'