Molly Mae Hague reveals her daughter 'hates' her amid toddler struggles

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared the highs and lows of parenting her two-year-old daughter, Bambi, admitting that some days feel overwhelming.

The influencer and businesswoman, 26, posted a heartfelt video to her two million YouTube subscribers, describing what she called a “horrendous rollercoaster” of toddler life.

She also confessed feeling guilty about leaving her fiancé, Tommy Fury, at home with Bambi after a particularly tough morning.

Sounding exhausted, Molly-Mae said: “What a morning. I am just about to leave the house to go to the office but I feel really bad that I’ve left Tommy with Bambi like that this morning because... these last two mornings... honestly. It’s wild.”

She reassured fellow parents that they are not alone. “We’ve really come out of it now and it’s mental how quick… I hope this helps any other toddler parent to know they’re not alone in the wild rollercoaster where every day just changes so much.”

Describing the emotional swings of parenting, she added: “Half the week you’ll be 'I’ve made a breakthrough…' and then you’ll be like 'I don’t know how to handle this, this is horrendous, she’s not listening, she hates me'.”

Molly-Mae explained that discipline has become a challenge, especially when it comes to sticking to consequences. “We really need to actually start sticking to what we’re saying – if we’re saying no tumble tots then she can’t go.”

Fans flooded the comments with support, with many parents relating to her honesty.

This isn’t the first time Molly-Mae has spoken openly about motherhood. Earlier this year, she revealed Bambi had bitten another child at nursery, admitting, “I know that's sad to come on here and admit.”

Despite the challenges, Molly-Mae continues to share her parenting journey with honesty and empathy.