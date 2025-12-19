Cher slaps Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang in 'SNL' promo

It took a classic Cher slap for Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang to realise they weren’t stuck in a Moonstruck fantasy.

The latest Saturday Night Live promo opened with the 7 Rings hitmaker introducing herself as host for the upcoming episode meanwhile Cher as musical guest.

“Ari, I’m so happy to have you here,” Yang, 35, chimed in, referring to his Wicked co-star. “And I’m so happy to be back!” she beams in return.

“And Cher! Am I dreaming?” the comedian gasped, before the 79-year-old icon swung her hand for a double slap across both of their cheeks and told them, “Snap out of it!”

Cher literally slapped Grande, 32, and Yang to make them realise they weren’t dreaming but were actually sharing the Saturday Night Live stage with her.

However, there’s no bad blood, as the duo shouted in unison, “Cher just slapped us!” while clutching each other’s hands in excitement.

For the unversed, the newly released promo is linked to a famous scene from Cher’s Oscar-winning performance in the 1987 film Moonstruck, when Nicolas Cage’s Ronny professes his love for her character Loretta and she promptly slaps him (twice!) and implores him to “snap out of it!”

Cher took home the Academy Award for best actress at the 1988 ceremony for the beloved Norman Jewison-directed rom-com.