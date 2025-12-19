Bianca Censori explains meaning behind her controversial public outfits

Bianca Censori has finally addressed why she wears such bold and revealing outfits in public.

The Australian architect, who is married to Kanye West, is often criticised for her daring fashion choices, which regularly spark debate and online backlash.

Now, Censori has offered insight into her mindset — though she chose to have another woman speak on her behalf rather than answer directly.

According to Interview magazine, Censori does not dress for attention or press coverage. Instead, she sees her fashion as a personal form of self-expression and says public criticism does not affect her.

Speaking for Censori, the woman said, “A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent. People project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves.”

She added that Censori’s fashion choices are about reclaiming control over her image. “This is not a confession of feeling trapped. This is an act of repossession.

“She is reclaiming the unauthorised clones. She’s not trapped in her image. She’s multiplying it until the original becomes myth.”

Censori’s outfits have often drawn controversy, including earlier this year at the 67th Grammy Awards. She attended the event with West, who wore an all-black outfit, while Censori dropped a black coat on the red carpet to reveal a skin-tight, sheer mesh dress that left little to the imagination.

The look sparked legal speculation, as California law defines indecent exposure as “when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it.” The law also states the act must be “wilful and lewd” to be considered a crime.

Despite the backlash, Censori appears unfazed, continuing to use fashion as her chosen form of expression.