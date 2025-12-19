Hollywood celebrities immortalized in wax

With the unveiling of Idris Elba’s striking new wax figure at Madame Tussauds London, it’s the perfect moment to revisit other Hollywood stars who’ve been immortalized in wax.

From pop icons like Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift to screen legends such as Brad Pitt and fashion royalty Kendall Jenner, these figures capture cultural milestones and fan‑favorite looks that continue to draw crowds worldwide.

Let's take a look:

Idris Elba:

Madame Tussauds London just unveiled Idris Elba’s first wax figure.

The resemblance stunned even him.

The figure is dressed in the long‑sleeve suit he wore to meet King Charles in 2024, complete with Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Idris himself.

Elba called it 'really surreal to see another version' of himself and likened the process to 'prepping for a movie role'.

Madonna:

Madonna’s wax figures capture her many eras, but the London museum’s tribute to her 1980s platinum‑blonde look remains iconic.

Brad Pitt:

Madame Tussauds Hollywood honored Brad Pitt with a new wax figure to mark his milestone 60th birthday.

The figure is styled in a charcoal windowpane suit inspired by his Babylon UK premiere look.

Dua Lipa:

Fresh off three BRIT Award nominations, Dua Lipa posed for her third wax figure.

Madame Tussauds artists took over more than 150 measurements to capture her likeness for a New York City installation.

Dua teased fans on Instagram: “My 3rd Madame Tussauds wax figure incoming!!!!”

One Direction:

The boy band’s wax figures debuted in London in 2013, featuring Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik together.

They became one of the museum’s most popular attractions.

However, fans were devastated when the wax figures were removed later on.

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds London highlights her supermodel status who has graced the runways of Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Versace.

Jonas Brothers:

Kevin, Joe, and Nick unveiled their wax figures in Washington, D.C. back in 2008.

Fans lined up for hours to see the trio immortalized during their peak teen‑idol era.

Taylor Swift:

In July 2025, Madame Tussauds launched its most ambitious project ever: 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures across 13 cities across four continents.

Each figure reflects an Eras Tour look, celebrating her record‑breaking global run.

Kim Kardashian:

In 2015, London’s Madame Tussauds placed world’s first “selfie‑taking” wax figure modeled after Kim Kardashian.

Dressed in a Balmain gown, the figure holds a phone in hand that takes selfies with the visitors.

Justin Bieber:

To celebrate his 30th birthday in March 2024, Madame Tussauds Hollywood debuted a new Bieber wax figure styled after his “Peaches” video look — complete with orange puffer jacket, white beanie, and even his tiny cross tattoo.

Demi Lovato:

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled Demi Lovato’s wax figure in October 2024.

The likeness captures her bold persona and confident stage presence, reflecting her journey from Disney star to powerhouse performer.