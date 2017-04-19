CJP takes notice of assault on passengers at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nasir, took notice on Wednesday of assault on female Norwegian nationals at Islamabad airport by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

CJP has directed Secretary Interior, Secretary Aviation to file a report within three days.

The issue started after a scuffle broke out at the Islamabad airport due to absence of tissue papers in the restrooms during immigration clearance on April 15.

The FIA had issued a statement claiming that the passengers had misbehaved with the FIA official at the immigration counter, Noshila Bibi.

The incident garnered social media attention after a video, showing a FIA female constable berating the same women, surfaced. Due to the beating, the passengers, identified as Haseen Begum, Fauzia Umer and Fatima Umer, also missed their flight to Frankfurt.

Earlier in the day, the FIA suspended its junior constable Ghazala for assaulting passengers, contrary to its earlier statement.

The FIA, in a notification, said it was suspending LC Ghazala Shaheen with immediate effect and ordered her to report to FIA Zonal Office Islamabad.

Moreover, an enquiry has been launched over the orders of the interior ministry in the case of assault on two passengers at the airport. The enquiry committee has been asked to submit a report on the issue within three days.

