Power show: Rallies of four political parties in Karachi today

KARACHI: In a move aimed at exhibiting political strength, four political parties are holding rallies in the city on Sunday.

Pakistan Peoples` Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are holding rallies to protest, while Pak Sarzameen Party`s sit-in at the Karachi Press Club has entered into 18th day.

From Lyari to Regal Chowk, PPP is holding a protest rally against the federal government on load-shedding, water and gas shortage in the province.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan`s rally ‘Suno Karachi’ is reaching from Liaquatabad to Mazar-e-Quaid under the leadership of the party chief, Dr Farooq Sattar against the Sindh government.

At the same time, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is marking ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in Karachi by holding a rally at Shahra-e-Faisal to Press Club to celebrate the Panama case verdict.

Interestingly, despite three rallies in different areas of the metropolis, no alternative traffic plan has been issued by the city administration.

Sindh's ruling party is carrying out protest across the province against the loadshedding of electricity and scarcity of water. In Sukkur, PPP supporters protested at the National Highway.

