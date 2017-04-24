Adnan Sami says Pakistan should return Jadhav to India

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani national and renowned singer Adnan Sami has said that Pakistan should return self-confessed RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.

Speaking in an interview, he further added that all bilateral issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved amicably.

On the Kashmir issue, he opined, “Dialogue is the only way forward. Kashmiris and Indians should sit down and talk things out. All conflicts should be resolved with love and peace.”

Separately, Rubbishing Indian allegations regarding the trial of Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the enemy spy was tried under Pakistani laws in a fully transparent manner and has the right to appeal his death sentence.

Speaking at a press conference, the PM's advisor said Jadhav was involved in different acts of terrorism in Pakistan and has confessed to his crimes.

"Kulbushan Jadhav, who is responsible for espionage, sabotage, and terrorism in Pakistan, has been tried according to the law of the land, in a fully transparent manner while preserving his rights, as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

"Due process has been followed while proceeding against Mr. Jadhav. All further action in this regard shall also be taken in accordance with our laws," Aziz told reporters, saying a video was available of Jadhav confessing to his crimes.

He said Jadhav was provided with a legal counsel and that he confessed his crimes before a magistrate.

He added that all a law qualified field officer was provided to defend Jadhav, while the statements of witnesses were also recorded under oath in the presence of the accused.

