Prince Edward steps up for King Charles at major event

Prince Edward stepped up for his brother King Charles at a major event on Thursday amid the monarch’s cancer battle.



The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Dawn Service at the Australia Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, taking part in the ceremony organised by the Australian and New Zealand High Commissions to mark Anzac Day.

This is a major role enacted traditionally by the King or Queen of UK, so this is Prince Edward’s most significant duty to date.

The Dawn Service at Wellington Arch included readings, the Last Post, a moment of silence, reveille and national anthems.

He later attended the annual Gallipoli Association Wreath-Laying Ceremony, in the Crypt at St Paul’s Cathedral. The Prince has taken on the patronage of the Association, previously held by Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh.

Afterwards, Prince Edward attended the Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Cenotaph and laid a wreath on behalf of His Majesty The King, before joining the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, according to palace.

Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.

Since then, the services have become an important moment to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and recognise all those who have served.

Anzac Day is commemorated as a public holiday in both Australia and New Zealand, with memorial ceremonies held at various locations.