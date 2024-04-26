Meghan Markle worried about Harry as Waleses ‘don't want them'

Meghan Markle believes Prince Harry will be naive to have a relationship with Prince William and family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left the Royal Family back in 2018, believes Harry should not turn back especially amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The royal insider told OK!: "It would never bother Meghan if she didn't see William and Kate again and sadly knows that there is no relationship between her children and George, Charlotte and Louis. She would've loved that to happen but the Waleses have made it clear they don't want it.

"But she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it. But she thinks Harry is being naive and that he still can't trust William. She's terrified he'll be made a fool of again and William will use him. She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won't let her emotions rule her, but she fears she's losing control over this situation,” the source continued.

They added: "Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he's making a big mistake. She obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she's going through, but in her mind, it doesn't change things."