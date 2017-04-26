Print Story
Amazing transformation of these Bollywood stars will shock you

Entertainment
Amazing transformation of these Bollywood stars will shock you

All the fans in the world go crazy over their favourite celebrities.

Most of the times, they idealize how they look, dress up and interact. 

But celebrities have not been the same always nor their style. Thus, they change with time.

We are here with some of the most surprising transformations of Bollywood stars that will shock you for sure.

Check it out!

 

1. Amitabh Bachchan

 

Then:

 

Now:

 

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Then:

 

Now:

 

3. Salman Khan

Then:

 

Now:

 

4. Amir Khan

Then:

 

Now:

 

5. Ajay Devgan

Then:

 

Now:

 

6. Abhishek Bachchan 

Then:

 

Now:

 

7. Akshay Kumar 

Then:

 

Now:

 

8. Saif Ali Khan 

Then:

 

Now:

 

9. Sanjay Dutt 

Then:

 

Now:

 

10. Anil Kapoor 

Then:

 

Now:

 

