Joe Keery explains how Steve-Dustin on-screen friendship happened

Joe Keery, known for his fan favourite role Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, looked back on how he ended up being paired with his co-star Gaten Matarazzo.

After season one of Stranger Things, Matarazzo was already a fan of Keery.

During a cast appearance at PaleyLive’s Stranger Things panel at the Paley Museum, he said he wanted to work with Matarazzo.

Post-season one,Keery recalled thinking about Matarazzo, “Man, he's so good. I'd love to do some stuff with him.”

Talking about how the connection between the characters helped the actor in figuring out who Steve is really meant to be, Keery added, “I feel like it showed me who my character actually really was. Before that, I didn't really fully understand it. To have that discovery midway through playing a character that you thought you understood… what a cool gift.”

"No one’s as quick as Gaten," Keery continued of his costar. "This guy doesn't need any extra takes. He's so, so pro."

Steve (Keery) and Dustin (Matarazzo) become unlikely friends in season two, which sees the Steve coaching Dustin before his school's Snowball Dance. The next season followed the two as they embark on a side quest from the core group at the Starcourt Mall.

Their tight friendship continues to grow throughout the series until the first part of season 5. The two have a more tense relationship in the episodes, as Dustin shuts Steven out while dealing with his own personal problems.

Stranger Things season five volume two is now available on Netflix with finale dropping on December 31.