Princess Kate and the Christmas chair collapse that had everyone laughing

Princess Kate is a festive favourite after turning a Christmas Day mishap into a moment of laughter at Sandringham.

During the Royal Family’s traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, the Princess of Wales took her time greeting the hundreds of well-wishers who had gathered along the route, many of whom had braved the cold overnight for a prime spot.

Midway through the walkabout a royal fan’s chair suddenly gave way beneath him, sending him gently tumbling to the ground.

The crack of the collapsing seat was audible, followed by the man’s embarrassed cry of, “What have I done?”

Kate’s reaction was immediate. Stepping forward to check he was unhurt, she quickly put the man at ease before delivering a perfectly timed quip about indulging in “one too many mince pies,” drawing laughter from the crowd.

Prince William was by her side as the moment unfolded, with King Charles and Queen Camilla also close by as the incident caught the attention of amused onlookers.

It came as more than 500 royal watchers lined the Sandringham estate, eager to catch a glimpse of the family as they marked Christmas in their traditional way.

But it was Princess Charlotte who truly stole the show. The young royal charmed onlookers as she lingered along the Sandringham crowd line.

At one point, Charlotte paused to pose for a selfie after a fan politely asked for a photo caught on camera and quickly shared across social media.